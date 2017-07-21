What’s on in the Bridlington and District area

This is the full list of events in the Bridlington area for the next couple of weeks:

Saturday 22 July

North Frodingham

The Canal: The Big Beck Weekend from 2pm. There are boat rides, archery a licensed bar, in the evening from 7.30pm there is a vinyl DJ, licensed bar plus pie and pea supper - tickets for this evening event are £7.50. Proceeds for the No Beeford Waste Plant community appeal.

Sunday 23 July

North Frodingham

The Canal: The Big Beck Weekend from 1pm. A family fun day with boat rides, a duck race, licensed bar, bbq, cake stall, raffle. Proceeds for the No Beeford Waste Plant community appeal.

Harpham

Well Close Farm: Open Gardens and afternoon tea courtesy of Mr and Mrs J Legard from 2pm. Entry £5 (children free). All help welcome.

Wednesday 26 July

Bridlington

The Windsor Public House, Windsor Crescent: Frack-Free Bridlington and Villages Group Meeting at 7pm. The meeting is for anyone who is concerned about the possibility of High Volume, High Pressure, Hydraulic Fracking for Shale Gas in this area. Come and join us to campaign against it. New members very welcome. Free.

Thursday 27 July

Flamborough

Village wide: St Oswald’s Church and Flamborough Methodist Church Treasure Hunt. It starts and finishes in the Methodist Church. Registration is from 4.30pm to 6pm. The answers all to be found on a circular walk in the village. Entry is free, donations if desired to a charity to be decided.

Monday 31 July

Flamborough

Mereside/Stottlebink Junction: Come and join a free and friendly health walk at 10am. A 5-mile walk lasting about 2 hours. Stout shoes or boots recommended.

Friday 4 August

Flamborough

St Oswald’s Church: Hobbies and Pastimes from 10.30am to 4pm. Wonderful flower displays in church, together with posy making and a quiz for the children. In the church hall refreshments and snacks served all day with various stalls including tombola, raffle, second-hand books, gifts, plants, woodwork and much more! Come and enjoy!

Saturday 5 August

Bridlington

Meadowfield Lodge. Meadowfield Road: Summer Fair between 2pm and 4pm. Tombola, raffle, bric-a-brac, cake stall, tea and scones. Come and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon.

Flamborough

St Oswald’s Church: Hobbies and Pastimes from 10.30am to 4pm. Wonderful flower displays in church, together with posy making and a quiz for the children. In the church hall refreshments and snacks served all day with various stalls including tombola, raffle, second-hand books, gifts, plants, woodwork and much more! Come and enjoy!

Sunday 6 August

Flamborough

St Oswald’s Church: Hobbies and Pastimes from 10.30am to 4pm. Wonderful flower displays in church, together with posy making and a quiz for the children. In the church hall refreshments and snacks served all day with various stalls including tombola, raffle, second-hand books, gifts, plants, woodwork and much more! Come and enjoy!

Monday 7 August

Flamborough

St Oswald’s Church: Hobbies and Pastimes from 10.30am to 4pm. Wonderful flower displays in church, together with posy making and a quiz for the children. In the church hall refreshments and snacks served all day with various stalls including tombola, raffle, second-hand books, gifts, plants, woodwork and much more! Come and enjoy!

Bridlington

Ransdale Hotel, Flamborough Road: Quiz Night with RSPCA Bridington, Driffield and District branch. Only £2 per person to include light supper. Raffle and Play Your Cards Right game. All proceeds to the local branch.