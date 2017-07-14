What’s On in the Bridlington and District area

Listed below are some of the events taking place in the Bridlington area over the next two weeks.

Bridlington

Christ Church: Family Fun Day between 10.30m to 3pm. Bouncy castle, traditional stalls, soft play area, face painting, live musical entertainment, burgers, hot dogs, cakes, refreshments, games and much more.

If you wish to hold a stall on the event day or need further information, Contact the Community Hub 29 Prospect Street on 01262 673268 or 01262 404100 for more details.

Bempton and Buckton

Village Hall: In conjunction with the Annual Bempton and Buckton Villages Garage Sale, a Table Top Sale will be held from 10am to 4pm. Admission free. Cost of a table is £7 per day or £12 for both days. Set-up time is from 9am. Refreshments will be available. All proceeds to Village Hall funds. To book a table or any enquiries ring 01262 422047 or 07774 232662

Sunday 16 July

Bempton and Buckton

Barmston

Park Resort Holiday Park at Sands End: RSPCA fundraising stall between 10am and 4pm. Knitted goods,animal goods,soft toys and pet tombolas. All proceeds go to local RSPCA branch.

Monday 17 July

Boynton

Boynton Church: Come and join a free and friendly health walk at 10am. A 5-mile walk lasting about 2 hours. Stout shoes or boots recommended.

Bridlington

North Library: Fracking for shale gas presentation by Richard Howarth between 6.30pm to 9pm. Information displays and refreshments from 6.30pm. Presentation from 7pm.Find out about high volume, high pressure hydraulic fracturing for shale gas, its impact on communities, people’s health, the environment, wildlife, traffic, tourism, house prices, farming and climate change.

Tuesday 18 July

Barmston

Village Hall: Prize Bingo. Eyes down at 7.30pm prompt. £6 for 12 games. Raffle and refreshments available. All very welcome. Organised by the North Wolds Lions Club

Sunday 23 July

Harpham

Well Close Farm: Open Gardens and afternoon tea courtesy of Mr and Mrs J Legard from 2pm. Entry £5 (children free). All help welcome.

Thursday 27 July

Flamborough

Village wide: St Oswald’s Church and Flamborough Methodist Church Treasure Hunt. It starts and finishes in the Methodist Church. Registration is from 4.30pm to 6pm. The answers all to be found on a circular walk in the village. Entry is free, donations if desired to a charity to be decided.

Monday 31 July

Flamborough

Mereside/Stottlebink Junction: Come and join a free and friendly health walk at 10am. A 5-mile walk lasting about 2 hours. Stout shoes or boots recommended.

Friday 4 August

Flamborough

St Oswald’s Church: Hobbies and Pastimes from 10.30am to 4pm. Wonderful flower displays in church, together with posy making and a quiz for the children. In the church hall refreshments and snacks served all day with various stalls including tombola, raffle, second-hand books, gifts, plants, woodwork and much more! Come and enjoy!