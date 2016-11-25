What are these strange lights in skies above Bridlington?

Could it be that life forms from outer space are visiting Bridlington?

For years UFO hunters have said the Yorkshire Coast has been a hot-spot for unexplainable lights in the sky.

Mr Neal contact UFO expert Russ Kellett for answers.

Now, resident Terry Neal, of Pinfold Grove, is looking for answers.

After photographing mysterious lights above his home, Terry contacted renowned Filey-based UFO expert, Russ Kellett.

Terry, 49, said: “I stepped outside from a smoke and saw what I thought was a red flare going up.

“But I realised it was getting bigger and coming towards me. It actually dissolved into a large line of light, which then turned into a weaving line.

Russ Kellett says he's witnessed dozens of UFOs along the coast.

“Then it banked and changed shape to look more geometrical.”

“It’s unexplainable. Thing that really got the adrenaline pumping was the speed of it.”

Sure that what he saw could not have been a plane, Terry decided to research other sightings of UFOs in the Bridlington area.

His probing led him to Russ Kellett, a Filey-based UFO investigator who said the pictures Terry snapped were “quite amazing, to be honest”.

Russ, who claims he has seen dozens in and around Bridlington, said: “At first we thought it may have been the exhaust from the back of an aircraft.

“But if you look at the sheer size of the red line, you could not mistake it for an aircraft exhaust.”

And Russ says the fact the object was “not making any noise” further adds to the mystery.

Terry’s sighting is just the latest in a string of strange and bizarre encounters across the east coast of Yorkshire.

He plans to post the images across social media to raise awareness of the phenomena.

Russ Kellett claims to have seen dozens of flying objects that prove the existence of ET.

He said documentary filmmakers have twice axed videos and testimony he supplied for their programmes.

“We had ABC News come up and spend a full morning filming for a special Christmas feature.

“Then they said they ‘lost’ the video tape.”

And Russ says he has built up a treasure trove of footage to prove the existence of aliens.

“One time, I was out for one hour filming jet fighters chasing balls of light in the sky”, he said.

“Another one shows a guy at a caravan site in Skipsea filming a craft in the sky for one hour.”

If you have had a close encounter of the third kind, or have footage of something unexplained, you can contact Russ on (01723) 513231.