To some people, being trapped in a lift is their worst fear.

But the mayor of Bridlington Cllr Liam Dealtry laughed it off after he became stuck minutes before he was due to chair a town council meeting last night.

With the clock ticking down to the start of the meeting, the door jammed, leaving the mayor and fellow councillor Thelma Milns stuck inside .

Staff at the Key Centre were able to get the lift working again just in time, so he could take his place around the table.