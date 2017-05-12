Weekend weather: Will the sun return to Yorkshire?

After a week which saw settled and sunny weather, will the warm temperatures stick around for the weekend?

According to the Met Office forecast, Saturday is expected to remain warm, with maximum highs of 18 degrees. It'll be breezy in the morning, with some cloud and patchy drizzle, but the day will become dry and bright later in the afternoon, with sunny spells.

Sunday will also see sunshine and scattered showers, with a small chance of thunder.

Monday will be more unsettled, with wind, cloud and outbreaks of rain throughout the day.