Weather warning as Storm Aileen approaches

A weather warning has been issued for Bridlington and the East Riding of Yorkshire, with heavy rain and high winds expected over the next 24 hours.

A yellow ‘be aware’ warning applies to the region from 8pm tonight.

The Met Office says Storm Aileen will bring winds gusting up to 50mph, through until 10am tomorrow.

Transport disruption is expected and there is the possibility of damage to tress and buildings, as well as power cuts.

It says the worst of the weather will come between midnight and 6am, and the warning for this period has been upgraded to ‘amber’, because winds could reach 75mph.