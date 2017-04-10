Weather for the week ahead with Trevor Appleton

The week ahead will see breezy conditions with some sunny spells in East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

It will be cooler than the weekend with a ground frost predicted for Monday night.

Here is this week’s weather:

Monday 10 April: Colder but dry with broken cloud and a few sunny intervals. Ground frost on Monday night.

Tuesday 11 April: Dry, bright and breezy with sunny spells.

Wednesday 12 April: Rather cloudy and breezy but dry with a few bright or sunny intervals.

Thursday 13 April: Cooler. Still dry with sunny spells.

Friday 14 April: Milder and dry with sunny spells.

Saturday 15 April and Sunday 16 April: Cooler and breezy at first with a few showers, dry and brighter with lighter winds later.