Weather for the week ahead

There’s no sign of any particular wintry weather apart from Pennine areas later in the week.

Monday 9 January: Cloudy with rain at times clearing from the North West late morning, finally clearing Holderness early afternoon. Colder brighter weather will follow with sunny intervals and isolated showers. Near normal temperatures but feeling cold with a fresh breeze.

Tuesday 10 January: Mainly dry and bright but feeling cool in the fresh westerly breeze.

Wednesday 11 January: Dry with sunny spells. Breezy. Mild at first, turning colder later.

Thursday 12 January: Cold and windy with sunny spells. Frost at night.

Friday 13 January: Cold with sunny spells. Less windy.

Saturday 14 January and Sunday 15 January: Cold with sunny spells by day and slight frost at night. A spell of rain likely overnight on Saturday.

Outlook: Milder with below average rainfall continuing.