Weather column - the week ahead with Trevor Appleton

Here is the weather forecast for the week ahead in the East Yorkshire and Ryedale areas.

Tuesday 31 January: Remaining dull and grey but staying dry until later in the evening.

Wednesday 1 February: Early rain clearing then dry with spells of sunshine.

Thursday 2 February: Thickening cloud will bring a little patchy rain later.

Friday 3 February: Dry with sunny intervals.

Saturday 4 February: Wet and windy

Sunday 5 February: Still a question mark as an area of low pressure and rain should pass to the south of us, but things may change.