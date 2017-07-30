Water result for pumped up students

Nine students from Year 8 went to HETA in Hull to compete in the 50th anniversary STEM competition.

Our students were judged on a variety of areas of STEM and had to produce a device to pump water from flooded homes.

Both of our teams worked as teams to complete the tasks set and were praised on their design ideas and presentation.

The time for the final demonstration of the device came and one of our teams had a catastrophic failure of their device meaning it did not pump any water – a disaster.

But then team two stepped up and smashed the competition shifting a mighty 2500ml of water – a full 2000ml more than any of their rivals.

Then with baited breath we waited for the final result... 6th Withernsea, 4th Headlands 1 and Wolfreton, 3rd Boulevard, 2nd Malet Lambert, 1st Headlands team 2.

We were through to the final!

An awesome day was had by the students. They were really engaged and worked fantastically well. We have some budding engineers!

Report by Will Annison.