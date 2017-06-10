Watch: TV chef launches Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection at Scarborough’s Castle Interiors

TV chef Peter Sidwell cooked up a tasty treat in Scarborough as he helped launch the Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection at Castle Interiors.

The star of ITV show Britain’s Best Bakery and Simply Good Food TV - a new station dedicated to food with top quality food programming - cooked up some live demos, with free tasting, at the store in Castle Road.

Celebrity chef Peter Sidwell with Castle Interiors staff Charles Thompson and Paul Stephenson. PIC: Richard Ponter

It celebrates Castle Interiors’ appointment as an exclusive retailer of the Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection.

The Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection, in partnership with the Symphony Group, features six exquisitely designed ranges presenting the very best in British kitchen design - a mix of traditional and contemporary styles which have been designed for ‘the way you live today’.

There are kitchens to suit every type of home from urban apartment to country cottage.

Each of the six ranges is available in a variety of hand-painted or oak finishes, all designed in the Laura Ashley tradition.

Chef Peter Sidwell cooks for the audience. PIC: Richard Ponter

