Watch thief make off with bizarre loot from Bridlington store

A suspected thief has been caught on camera making off with tasty treats from a Bridlington store.

The brazen man was filmed by a bystander who became suspicious after he was seen loitering outside the Co-op on Martongate.

He said: "It was the second night in a row I saw him do it.

"It was just a coincidence - I didn't follow him."

The bystander kept his camera rolling while the man appeared to continue inspecting the shop.

He can then been seen entering and leaving the shop with a box of Cadbury Roses chocolates - and promptly cycles off past the Friendly Forester.

The video of the man has since been shared more than 100 times across social media since it was filmed yesterday afternoon (October 20).

Police are yet to comment on the video but a Co-op worker said: "We have logged it with the police and they are coming on Monday to collect CCTV footage."