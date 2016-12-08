Watch out for Santa’s sleigh

Once again, the North Wolds Lions Club members have taken Santa’s sleigh out of its garage and polished it up as they take Father Christmas on his tour of the villages in the Wolds area.

The sleigh has already visited Burton Agnes, Harpham, Wold Newton , Burton Fleming, Skipsea and Barmston.

Today (Thursday 8 December) the sleigh visits Boynton and Rudston, between 5.45pm and 7.30pm. Tomorrow (Friday 9 December) it is at Buckton and Bempton, between 5.30pm and 8pm. Other dates include: Sunday 11 December – Flamborough, between 11-30am and 4-30pm. Tuesday 13 December is a reserve night in case of an evening being cancelled due to poor weather. The Lions Club has just 16 members, and it does struggle to cover all the villages in its area.

It will be a great help to the door to door collectors if people come to their gates once they hear the music from the sleigh.

All young children brought to the sleigh will receive a lolly from Santa.

Last year over £2,000 was collected on the run. All proceeds go to the Lions Club charities.

For more exact timings, tel 01377 254172 or 01262 420237.