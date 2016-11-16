Watch: 'Mountains of donations are being stolen!'

A charity is pleading with well-meaning residents not to leave donations outside its shop when they are closed.

The RSPCA say that “mountains” of donations are being stolen from outside its Quay Road shop.

Staff at the charity shop filmed a number of people taking donations intended for the RSPCA.

The actual value of what the pilfered goods is not known - nor is the length of time in which the thefts have been taking place.

But the charity say that “on most occasions” donations are left outside overnight, they are stolen by opportunistic thieves.

“You just have to be the lowest of the low to steal from a charity”, said store manager, Julie McMannus.

“There is a sign in the window telling people not to leave donations outside the shop, but no-one takes any notice of it.”

The footage appeared to show people removing donations from outside the shop.

Julie says staff only became aware of the latest theft on Sunday November 6, after a passerby said they had seen a large number of donations outside the shop the night before.

Julie added: “A lady asked us how we managed to get in the shop in the morning.

“She said there was stuff piled waist-high outside the front door the night before.

“There were absolutely mountains of stuff. But there was nothing there at all when we opened.”

This man was filmed piling donations onto a mobility scooter.

Footage from the store’s security camera allegedly showed “three youths” making off with the donations.

“It was quite hard to see because they were blocking our view and it was dark,” Julie says.

“There were three of them and they made four trips. They just came backwards and forwards.”

Footage from the store’s CCTV cameras shows a number of people approaching the store overnight after the donations were left.

Volunteer Barbara Wimbush with RSPCA store manager Julie McMannus.

One man, who was travelling on a mobility scooter, was filmed sifting through the donations and loading them onto his vehicle.

The video, which can be viewed on our website, shows another two men also allegedly pilfering goods intended for the RSPCA.

“They must realise they are stealing from a charity. It’s the animals that are going to suffer,” Julie added.

Among the stolen items are thought to have been a dartboard, a type of games console and a number of boxes full of other goods.

Now, Julie and the RSPCA are pleading with people not to leave their donations outside the store overnight.

“We have volunteers to collect things. We are here from 9am until 4pm”

Anyone wishing to donate to the RSPCA shop, but are unable to attend during opening hours, can call the store on 01262 679038.

Humberside Police declined to comment of confirm whether they were investigating.