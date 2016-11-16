Watch: Car bursts into flames in Bridlington

Fire crews were dispatched to a Bridlington street after a car burst into flames.

One engine from Bridlington Fire Station attended Kingsgate to find the white Vauxhall Corsa fully engulfed in flames at around 3.15pm today (November 16).

Fire crews were called at 3.18pm today after the car caught fire on Quay Road. Video courtesy of Tom Thompson.

A spokesman from Humberside Fire and Rescue said: "Crews used two hoses and two BA sets to put the fire out.

"The cause was accidental ignition."

Tom Thompson, who witnessed the incident, said the driver escaped before the flames fully took hold of the car.

He said: "Smoke was coming from the passenger side as the van passed me on Kingsgate.

"The driver was fine - he got out before it went up."