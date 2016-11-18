Watch: Brid chippy manager's BATTER bath for Children In Need

A chip shop manager hopes to have raised hundreds of pounds for Children in Need...by bathing in batter.

Lucas Atkinson, 28, of Audrey's Fish and Chips was determined to brave plummeting temperatures for as long as possible.

Lucas Atkinson enjoying his bath of batter for Children In Need.

He wanted to raise at least £500 for Children In Need by taking donations outside the Queen Street chippy.

He said: "It's a great cause and we are always looking to try and help raise money for things.

"As a kid I always remember watching Children In Need and seeing someone take a bath of beans - so it's always been at the back on my mind.

"I didn't think it was going to be as cold as it is today! I'm not looking forward to it - because it's batter."