Warning over court summons scam emails

Police and Action Fraud are warning people about a wave of scam emails that appear to be summoning the recipient to appear in court.

The messages purport to come from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and claim the recipient is being summoned to a court hearing.

The email, with subject: “You’ve been witness summoned to court”, entices people to click on a link to view their start time/case details. This link is likely to lead to malware being installed on the user’s computer.

This email has no connection to the CPS, who are aware of the situation, pointing out that they “never email witnesses in order to summons them to court”.

Anyone receiving the email should not download any attachments or click any links, and report it to Action Fraud: http://www.actionfraud.police.uk/report_fraud

In August 2016, there were a total of 14,883 phishing reports submitted to Action Fraud, which is an increase of nearly 135% compared to August 2015.