WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Scarborough pizza shop sex couple guilty

A couple could face jail time after outraging public decency by having sex in a pizza shop in Scarborough.

Danielle Hirst, 29, and Craig Smith, 31, both of Bridlington, were captured on CCTV in Domino's Pizza, in Castle Road, Scarborough, getting intimate.

Dainelle Hirst arriving at Scarborugh Magistrates today. Pic credit: SWNS

The X-rated footage, which was shown in court, showed the couple engaging in the act while staff worked on the other side of the counter.

Having originally pleaded not guilty to the offence in July, their solicitor, Scott McLaughlin applied to have the CCTV footage from the pizza shop retracted from evidence. This was denied by magistrates.

Hirst, of Gypsey Road, Bridlington, then changed her plea to guilty of outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, namely by having sexual intercourse.

But her partner, Smith, of Field Road, was found guilty when the case was tried in his absence due to him being remanded in custody on other offences.

Craig Smith and Danielle Hirst. Pic credit: Glen Minikin

Prosecution then played the 18-minute CCTV video before the court as Hirst appeared visibility embarrassed and at times couldn't look at the footage.

Neil Holdsworth, prosecuting, said when questioned by police, Hirst admitted that her actions were "horrendous".

It showed the intoxicated pair in the shop having ordered a 12-inch stuff crust pizza after a night out in Scarborough.

Chairman of the bench, Angela Beardshall, said the footage showed their "lewd, obscene and disgusting" actions.

Danielle Hirst pleaded guilty. Pic credit: SWNS

Magistrates found Smith guilty of the offence but Mr McLaughlin said the defendant would most likely have changed his plea following the outcome of the application to exclude the CCTV evidence.

Mr McLaughin said footage of the pair's antics had been posted on social media by a Domino's employee which he claimed was "completely improper".

They were told by magistrates that the offence was so serious they have not ruled out a custodial sentence.

The pair are due back at Scarborough Magistrates' Court for sentencing on October 17.