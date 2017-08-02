Warning following ten burglaries in just two days

An alarming spike of burglaries has raised security concerns as five homes within 500m of each other were burgled in one night.

In just two days, 10 homes were burgled across Bridlington with the offender(s) making off with items such as money, jewellery and even six violins including one worth around £3,000.

The crime spree saw six houses fall victim in one day. Of these five homes were within 500m of one another – with three on the same road.

These incidents took place on Thursday July 27 and were committed overnight into the early hours of the morning. The crimes took place in properties in Thoresby Close (x3), Trenton Drive, Neptune Terrace, and Bempton Lane.

While on Friday July 28, four more properties were broken into .These include the locations in Field Road, West Crayke, Kingston Road, and Kingsgate.

Detective Inspective Andy Robinson said: “We have experiences a noticeable spike in homes being burgled in Bridlington with ten offences reported between Thursday 27 July and Friday 28 July.

“In response to these incidents dedicated detectives are investigating the circumstances, forensic enquiries have been conducted and we are attempting to identify any possible suspects.”

Police appeals have already been issued for two of the burglaries one in Kingston Road and the other in Kingsgate.

In both cases the culprit(s) forced entry into the home through the back door.

In the Kingston Road burglary, which is believed to have taken place on Friday between 1pm and 5pm, a large amount of jewellery with sentimental value and six violins were taken. One violin is very distinctive with a Lionhead scroll and ‘Stradavarius’ stick-on label inside. It is not a genuine Stradavarius, but is still believed to be worth around £3,000.

The burglars are believed to have used the victim’s large leopard print case to carry the items.

In the second burglary appeal, which also happened on Friday believed to be between 11.15am and 5.30pm, money and jewellery was taken from a home in Kingsgate.

Det Insp Robinson added: “In order to prevent further offences the hotspot areas are being patrolled more frequently to deter offenders and respond to further incidents.

“I would urge people to call 999 if they see a burglary in progress as this will increase the likelihood in catching the offender. We also need the public’s help preventing the opportunities for offenders to commit crime by keeping homes secure.

“In around half the offences reported in this spike homes were entered through insecure doors and windows and I would urge people to ensure they leave home locked and protected.

“In addition, people should ensure that high value items are kept out of view and distinctive property should be added onto www.immobilise.com, ensuring that distinctive markings and photos are uploaded.”

Humberside Police also need the public’s help with information on those committing burglary or handling stolen goods so please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.