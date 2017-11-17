Warning after recent spate of burglaries in Bridlington

Bridlington residents have been warned following two burglaries as offenders look to be targeting unlocked homes.

A house in the Trinity Road area was targeted overnight on November 13.

While another house was burgled in Sewerby Avenue overnight on November 15.

A spokeperson for police said: "Please be vigilant and keep windows and doors secure. There has been a recent spate of burglaries where the offender has targeted unsecure properties throughout the night.

"If anyone has any information please contact DC Ayliffe on 101 or visit the Bridlington Police station front office."