Wanted: Police release man's picture after Bridlington arson attack

Police have released a picture of a man as part of their investigation into an arson attack on a Promenade shop.

Officers would like to speak with the man following the attack on Phat Freddy's on September 3.

Police also arrested a 22-year-old man on September 30 - and he has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "The man on the CCTV or anyone who can identify him are urged to call 101 quoting crime reference number or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Witnesses to the attack told the Free Press how they bravely leapt into action in an attempt to douse the flames.

Quick-thinking Jenny Boldrini used a garden hose to douse roaring flames at Phat Freddy's - seconds after the attack.

She had been working at the Golden Anchor Cafe adjacent to Phat Freddy's at the time.

She said:"I could smell it so I went around the back and someone had used rags and a petrol can to set the shop on fire. "There were just the remains of the petrol can, but it looked like it had spread under the door."