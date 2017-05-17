Walk inspired by iconic buses

A couple have designed a new long-distance walk based on the route of the famous blue double-deckers which bring thousands of day-trippers and holidaymakers to Bridlington.

John and Nancy Eckersley, from Flamborough, have plotted the Coastliner Way, which starts in Leeds, heads to Malton and then branches off into three separate stages, leading to Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington.

The Bridlington option, takes in the Wolds and Filey .

On Saturday, 23 different groups of walkers, all living in places located along the trail, will walk separate sections of the route so that the whole 170 miles will all be covered on the same day.

The walk has been drawn up to support Christian Aid.

Maps, pointing out special interest features are free to print out from John and Nancy’s website, but they are asking all walkers to make a voluntary donation to the organisation.

John said: “One of the main attractions of the walk is that each leg starts and finishes at a Coastliner bus stop. This means that the use private transport is greatly reduced.

“What makes Coastliner Way different from other long distance trails, perhaps even unique, is that an underlying feature of the walk has been to focus on the regional variations in the landscape as identified by Natural England.

“Natural England has divided England into 159 distinct natural areas. These are known as National Character Areas.Each is defined by its own combination of landscape, biodiversity, geodiversity, history, and cultural and economic activity. The course of Coastliner Way passes through seven of these different areas.

“This means that a great variety of Yorkshire scenery and history can be observed.”

To download a map, visit www.johneckersley.wordpress.com/coastliner-way.