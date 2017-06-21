Walk for Hinge will be a great family day out

The team behind the Great Bridlington Charity Walk say it promises to be ‘a grand day out for all the family’.

The event this Sunday is a chance to enjoy the town’s glorious coastline while raising money for the Hinge Centre.

Vanessa Rowbottom from Lloyd Dowson hands over the TV to Hinge trustees

Organiser Jan Warner said: “The focus this year is finding all the Active Coast Mile Markers which are small aluminium discs situated along the north and south promenades.

“The markers are located every quarter of a mile along the route and are themed to reflect a number of recreational activities and features on the coastline.

“However, one is missing! The challenge to participants is to find out which of the 14 it is.”

Cllr Richard Burton will officially open the walk at 10am and the starting point is at the town’s Park and Ride station, although you can set off at any time up until noon.

Walkers are asked to donate a minimum of £3, which gives them the chance to win a TV, which has been donated by Lloyd Dowson.

The route heads up the seafront, around the harbour, along the clifftops and on to Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Jan added; “All ages and abilities are welcome, so whether you are a family, couple, community group, dog walker or individual looking for an activity this weekend, then this walk will be ideal for you to get fit, have fun, and raise vital funds to support a much needed and well-loved local charity.”

Everyone involved gets free entry into Sewerby Hall and a ride back on the land train, and children get a small gift at the finish line.