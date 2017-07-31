Violins and 'sentimental' jewellery stolen in Bridlington

Six violins and a large amount of "sentimental" jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Bridlington.

Police today appealed for information after the offence on Kingston Road between 1pm and 5pm on Friday.

The culprits forced their way into the house through the back door door before stealing a large amount of jewellery with sentimental value and six violins, police said.

One violin is very distinctive with a Lionhead scroll and 'Stradavarius' stick-on label inside. It is not a genuine Stradavarius, but is still believed to be worth around £3,000.

The burglars are then believed to have used the victim's large leopard print case to carry the items away.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the items or details about who may be responsible is asked to call 101 quoting crime number 16/25131/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.