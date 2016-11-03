Village Co-op store opens

The new Co-op food store in Flamborough, which replaces the store on Dog and Duck Square, has opened.

The new purpose-built store is more than double the size of the previous site, which closed on Wednesday 2 November, and has created eight additional jobs.

The opening of the new store on Allison Lane, which represents a £560,000 investment, coincides with the Co-op unveiling its new membership offer.

The unique new scheme will see Co-op members receive a 5% reward on purchases of Co-op own-branded products and services, with a further 1% going to local causes to make a difference in their community. Groups supported by the stores in Bridlington include Flamborough Women’s Institute, Woodcock Memorial and Flamborough preschool.

Members of the Co-op can choose which of these causes they wish to support online. Money will be raised over a six month period with the groups estimated to share £9,000.

Krista Simpson, manager of the store, said: “We are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Flamborough and delighted that we have a fantastic new food store with which to serve the community – it is an exciting time for the whole team.”