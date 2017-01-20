Video shows Bridlington cyclist's near miss with Range Rover

A cyclist came inches away from serious injury after a near miss with a Range Rover.

Colin Stancliffe was cycling along North Burton Lane, near Burton Fleming, when the incident took place.

Colin says he had to mount the kerb to avoid the two tonne Range Rover.

The 59-year-old, of Bempton Lane, said he passed "five or six" preceding Range Rovers, before nearly colliding with the two tonne four-by-four.

He caught video of the heart-stopping incident on a mounted camera attached to his helmet.

He said: "According to the Highway Code, we both have to give room for each other.

"You can see I have to drive up the bank and I was wobbling when I came back on to straighten myself up."

He filmed the incident using a mounted camera.

Luckily Colin escaped injury after the close call today (January 20), at 11.30am.

But he wants others to see the footage to make drivers aware of how vulnerable cyclists and pedestrians are.

He added: "I was just annoyed. That sort of thing can cause so much damage."

"I lost a friend to a lorry years ago and people don't realise the danger they can do to a cyclist or a pedestrian."

However Colin says such encounters are rare and that most drivers provide plenty of room so he can safely pass.