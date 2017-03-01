VIDEO: On the beach at South Landing

Children from Flamborough Primary School have been helping to create Welcome To Yorkshire’s most ambitious garden for Chelsea Flower Show.
Around two tonnes of pebbles will be taken from South Landing to London as part of Tracy Foster’s design.
