VIDEO: Men winched to safety after kayaks capsized

Two men were rescued after their inflatable kayaks capsized and they became stranded on the rocks and Thornwick Bay, in Flamborough.

Video footage of the pair being winched to safety has emerged following the incident at 4.30pm on Saturday (July 1).

Picture by MCA

The UK coastguard received a 999 call reporting two men were stuck on the rocks in Thornwick Bay after their inflatable kayaks capsized.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team, HM Coastguard Hull and Flamborough RNLI inshore lifeboat were sent to the scene.

But it quickly became apparent that the lifeboat wouldn’t be able to reach them safely due to the rocks and due to the precarious position they were in 40ft up the cliff.

As one casualty was becoming more distressed the extraction became more urgent.

The UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Humberside was sent to the scene and the helicopter was able airlift both casualties to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Video credit to MCA.