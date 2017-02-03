VIDEO: Lifeboat fires flare during sea search

Lifeboat crews, coastguard teams and a rescue helicopter spent three hours searching for a vessel which was reported as being missing from near Danes Dyke.

Teams looked from Danes Dyke to Sewerby, and then northwards towards South Landing at Flamborough.

Further searches were carried out around Flamborough Lighthouse towards North Landing and the area was extended to Bempton, Thornwick and Belvedere but nothing was found.