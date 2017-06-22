VIDEO: Injured woman rescued from beach

A woman with a broken ankle was airlifted from the beach to the clifftops at Flamborough late on Saturday afternoon.

With the tide coming in, a rescue helicopter was called to take the 35-year-old to a waiting ambulance and she was moved to Scarborough Hospital for treatment.

Flamborough lifeboat volunteers and the coastguard rescue team were involved in the rescue shortly after 5.30pm.

It was the third call-out in the day for the coastguards on Saturday. They had twice been to Bridlington’s south beach, although their services were not needed.

In the second incident, it had been reported that a number of children were missing, but all were located safe and well.