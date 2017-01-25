Video: Bridlington driver slams on brakes to avoid head-on smash

Dash cam footage captured the moment an oncoming car caused a driver to slam on his brakes outside Bridlington.

Sean Filby, 34, of Bridlington, was travelling on the A165 towards Beverley when the light-coloured Renault attempted the overtake.

Sean Filby caught the footage on his dash cam while driving on the A165 outside Bridlington.

Sean, a student, says he was travelling at 60mph - and had to slam on his brakes to avoid a potentially devastating head-on collision.

"I thought it was just badly judged and that he would pull back in again - I thought he would just make it.

"But he kept coming - I stopped from 60mph to 0mph when he decided to make the overtake.

The video shows a four-by-four flashing its headlights after the risky maneuver, before the Renault slows and pulls in again, on Monday (January 23).

Sean slowed when he saw the Renault pull out to overtake.

Sean says he purchased the dash cam in order to cover himself in the event of an accident he was no responsible for.

Sean adds: "You see a lot of silly things on the road all the time.

"It's being able to prove that if you're in a crash that you have been law abiding."

In August last year, a slipper-wearing Porsche Cayenne driver was filmed narrowly avoiding a crash just outside Bridlington.

Sean had to completely slow from 60mph to 0mph to avoid a head-on crash.

Police took no action against the driver of the pricey motor.