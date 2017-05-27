Unusual images put in the frame

Members of the F.ocus Photographic Group have come up with some classic and unusual images for the Free Press.

Mike Barnard’s shot shows a boat coming out the back of a camera and Cheryl Batty captures a grasshopper, while David Young, Jaki Maplethorpe and Doug Batty put great landscape photographs in the frame.

Sunrise at Selwick Bay by Doug Batty.

For more information about F.ocus Photographic Group or to pick up tips on how to take great photos go to www.focusphotographicgroup.co.uk. On the group’s website you will find a programme of events and the relevant contact numbers.

Chinese grasshopper by Cheryl Batty.

The Moors by Norman Brigham.

Falcon Head by Bob Crowe.

North Landing by David Young.