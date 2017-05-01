Ukes hit right note for Great Wall walk

Hundreds of people attended this year’s Skipsea Ukulele Festival, travelling from as far afield as Northumberland and Surrey.

There was even a visitor from Australia who was on holiday in Skipsea with her ukulele.

The event was organised by Chrysta and Tony Newman, who own Village Farm Marquees and the Village Farm B&B, together with Chrysta’s mother and father Yvonne and Malcolm.

Chrysta is planning to walk the Great Wall of China this October to raise funds for The Alzheimer’s Society and is running a series of fundraisers towards the £3,000 needed to make it possible.

Chrysta will be hiking 70 kilometres over six days along the section of the Great Wall that spans the Yanshan Mountains in northern China.

It includes the so-called Heaven’s Ladder – 2,000 steps up a cliff face.

The 46-year-old was inspired to take on this exciting challenge after shedding two stones in weight and two dress sizes with the help of personal trainer and Miss Galaxy Universe competitor Katherine Bray.

The ukulele festival raised £540, increasing her total to almost £2,000.

The Friday session featured performances by Filey’s Ramshackle Shanty Men, the Cleveland Ukes and the Tenfoot Ukes from Hull.

On Saturday 19 different bands played throughout the day and evening on the main stage and, new for this year, ukulele taster sessions were held for those eager to try out these fun instruments for themselves.

Chrysta said: “We were overwhelmed by the support our festival attracted.

“Since I started my fundraising journey, everyone has been so generous and it was great to get people together for a sociable and enjoyable time, as well as doing some good for a worthwhile cause. The performers were also great and we’re so grateful to them for giving up their time to support our charitable endeavours.”

Visit Chrysta’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ChrystaNewman to back her for the October 2017 Great Wall of China Trek.