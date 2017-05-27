Two manslaughter suspects arrested after death of 'amazing father' involved in Filey incident

Police have made two arrests in connection with the death of a man who was involved in an incident near Filey earlier this week.

Ryan Vincent, 22, was taken to hospital after being detained by security staff in the grounds of the Primrose Valley holiday park on Monday night.

Ryan Vincent was described by his family as an 'amazing father'.

Today North Yorkshire Police said that Mr Vincent, from Skelton-in-Cleveland, had passed away.

In a statement, his family said: "Words cannot express the level of grief and loss we as a family feel.

"Ryan was very much loved and will be so missed by his family and friends.

"He was a very family orientated man and an amazing father, partner, son and brother. He loved life and lived it to the full."

Police said two men had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the incident.

They have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Officers were called to the holiday park at about 11.30pm following reports of a car being driven erratically.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to the police, is asked to call 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough Serious Crime Team.

Please quote reference number 12170088431.