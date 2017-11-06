Two Bonfire Night call-outs for firefighters

Bonfire Night gave two call-outs for Bridlington’s firefighters - although neither were connected to bonfires.

They went to Carnaby Industrial Estate shortly after 7pm on Sunday, to tackle a fire involving insulation sandwiched between two stainless steel plates in a commercial oven.

Crews used a disc cutter and saw to cut the steel plates and remove all the burnt insulation.

Half-an-hour later, the team went to Marshall Avenue, where an electrical mains cable was smouldering inside a lift motor room.

They ventilated the premises and the incident was left with Northern Power.

Earlier on Sunday, they attended a fire involving large amount of garden rubbish being burnt on an allotment in Bridlington.