TSB selects charity of year

The TSB Bridlington staff have selected Saint Catherine’s Hospice as their charity of the year.

Saint Catherine’s fundraiser Rhiannon Hunt visited the branch on Manor Street to collect a donation of £100 to start off their fundraising.

Rhiannon said: “We are so excited to have been chosen as the charity of the year for TSB Bridlington. They are planning lots of Fundraising activities over the next year and we are looking forward to seeing what they come up with.’’

Saint Catherine’s needs £6 million a year to deliver its services to patients and their families in Bridlington, Scarborough and the surrounding areas.

The hospice serves communities across a 1,600 square mile area working with more than 3,000 patients,