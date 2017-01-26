Trust keen to support talented children

Talented musicians, artists and sports stars can apply for a grant from a trust which has been helping the young people of Bridlington for decades.

The Parker Home Trust was set up years ago with the proceeds from the sale of the Parker Children’s Home in Marton Road, Bridlington.

The interest from the money received from the sale is now used to benefit boys and girls under the age of 18 who live in Bridlington.

Gymnasts, dancers, swimmers, athletes, musicians and budding authors have previously benefitted from the grant and money is available for children who have a special talent.

Application forms are available from the clerk to the trustees on 01482 393201, and they must be completed and returned by March 1.