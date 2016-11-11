Tree festival set for fourth year

Bridlington Rotary Club are preparing to hold their fourth Festival of Christmas Trees.

St John’s Burlington Methodist Church will again be transformed into a winter wonderland for two weekends at the start of December.

Around 70 trees, decorated by local schools, organisation, charities, churches and businesses, will go on display between Friday December 2 and Sunday, December 4 and the festival continues the following weekend.

“They are a remarkable example of creativity,” said Rotary president Rev John Fisher.

The church will be open for visitors to view the trees between 10am and 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and between noon and 4pm on the two Sundays.

As people wander around viewing the trees, local schools and community choirs will perform festive songs.

On the opening evening of the festival, there will be a gala concert when the guests will be the Bridlington Excelsior Band, accompanied by the choir of Burlington Junior School.

The Christmas Tree Festival is in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice and local Rotary charities.

If any group, charity, business or individual would like to contribute a tree to the festival, contact John Fisher as soon as possible by calling 851785.