Trapped inside Ebor House for fortnight

Some residents in Bridlington’s tallest tower block have been stuck in their homes for a fortnight, it has been claimed.

The lifts at Ebor House have been out of action for two weeks, meaning elderly people who live near the top and cannot use the stairs have had to stay inside.

A friend of one of the residents, who asked not to be identified, said: “There are two lifts in the 10-storey property and one started to play up.

“A company was called to repair the problem but people came back and found both were out of action.

“People couldn’t get through to a helpline to find out what was happening and when they did, nobody rang back as promised.

“You have older people who can’t get out. They are frustrated. They are trapped in their flats. Some older people haven’t been able to get to hospital appointments. I think it’s disgraceful

A spokesman for landlords Together Housing said work should be finished by Friday.

“Together Housing are aware that a fault occurred with control boards of the lifts at Ebor House on Wednesday, April 19,” a statement said.

“We take the safety of our tenants extremely seriously and closed the lifts immediately, while relevant assessments were carried out.

“Housing staff have personally informed all tenants, apologised for the inconvenience and made arrangements to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum, assisting in carrying items up stairs when needed.

“Our staff have ensured support for all tenants who have restricted access and are not aware of anyone missing appointments.

“We are working closely with one tenant who has an upcoming appointment to ensure they are not adversely affected by this situation.

“Together Housing has also informed the emergency services and taken all necessary precautions to ensure our tenants remain safe. Contractors have now fixed the control boards, however further cable work is also required.

“Together Housing are sorry for this inconvenience to our tenants and their health and safety will always remain a top priority for us.”