Woman dies after being found in the sea off Bridlington

A woman has died despite a major rescue rescue efforts by the emergency services in Bridlington.

A 999 call was made by a dog walker yesterday evening after she spotted a lifeless body on the water’s edge near to the site of the town’s new lifeboat station.

Lifeboat crews, coastguard teams, ambulance staff and police dashed to the scene at around 5.30pm. The body was pulled from the sea and paramedics and RNLI members attempted to revive the casualty.

After some time, the woman was trabsferred to an ambulance but she later died in hospital.

Andy Brompton, deputy launching authority at Bridlington Lifeboat said: “Over the past year or more, I have attended incidents like this far too often and seen our crews, along with other services, do their utmost to save lives and sadly on this occasion, it ended badly.

“The men and woman from all the services involved last night worked so closely together and tried so hard for this lady. It is so sad and our thoughts are with her family and friends.”