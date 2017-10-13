Will spaces on King Street solve parking problems?

Would opening up King Street to cars on non-market days help to solve Bridlington’s parking crisis?

One councillor has put forward the idea and says he believes it could help to transform the town centre’s fortunes, and make life easier for shoppers.

Cllr Richard Burton

Cllr Richard Burton has made the suggestion as East Riding of Yorkshire Council is carrying out a review of parking in Bridlington.

The Conservative councillor who represents Bridlington Central and Old Town, said: “As a Bridlington ward member, I spend a lot of my time talking to Bridlington residents and businesses who recognise that the town is growing but are very concerned about the need to create more parking within the town centre areas.

“Therefore, I am pleased to announce that my suggestion to reintroduce on-street parking into King Street is being looked at as part of this study.

“King Street is a large central street and was always the heart of town when I grew up and this parking scheme could well help revitalise the area”.

At a council meeting in Beverley last Wednesday, he spoke in favour of a motion which stated the council reaffirms its commitment to the regeneration of Bridlington, acknowledges the inevitable temporary traffic disruption on Hilderthorpe Road, and welcomes the ongoing review of future car parking provision.

Cllr Burton said: “I believe the millions of pounds directly invested into the town by the council’s regeneration schemes are vital to support the local economy and will provide the conditions to encourage much needed jobs and private investment into the town.

“It is right to acknowledge the inevitable temporary traffic disruption on Hilderthorpe Road. This disruption is a considerable inconvenience to both businesses and residents and we must do our utmost to keep this disruption to a minimum.

“It is also very important and timely to welcome the soon-to-be published Bridlington Car Parking Study. This on-going study is looking into all

present and future needs and covers both off-street and on-street parking with particular attention to parking within five to 10 minutes walk of the town centre.”