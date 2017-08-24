Why I voted in favour of coach park move

The only Bridlington councillor on the planning committee has explained why she voted in favour of moving the town’s coach park.

Cllr Margaret Chadwick, a Conservative who represents Bridlington South, was part of the 12-strong committee who gave approval to the proposal of relocating the park from Hilderthorpe Road to the clifftops at Limekiln Lane.

There had been strong opposition to the idea from hundreds of local residents and groups including Bridlington Town Council and Sewerby Residents Association.

Cllr Chadwick told the Free Press: “As a councillor for Bridlington for many years, I have always had the residents’ interests in any decision I have made.

“This was a difficult decision to make, one I did not take lightly.

“In supporting the relocation of the coach park to Limekiln Lane, the application supports the wider regeneration of Bridlington, to enable private sector development, to improve the town in terms of infrastructure and to attract more investment, which will create more prosperity and employment opportunities for the benefits of both residents and visitors.

“The Area Action Plan is at a crucial stage and in order to release town centre sites, an alternative site was needed to relocate the existing coach park to another site.

“At the planning meeting, I sought clarification from both the planning and highways officers, the planning officer’s report and the presentation from the head of Bridlington Renaissance, regarding the concerns raised by residents as part of my deliberations before I reached my decision.

“I am familiar with the Limekiln Lane site and was assured by officers that there were no other suitable alternative sites.

“Limekiln Lane is an established car park, the development will be low level and is located towards the existing coastguard station, with extra landscaping and screening to minimise the visual impact.

“Members of the planning committee approved the application with a majority decision of nine to three.”