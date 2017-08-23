What does the mayor think of coach park move?

Bridlington mayor Cllr Cyril Marsburg has had his say after plans to move the town’s coach park to the clifftops were approved.

Despite strong opposition from a number of groups and hundreds of residents, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning committee gave the idea the green light last week.

Cllr Cyril Marsburg

It has prompted a backlash from some councillors, and Cllr Marsburg believes it should not have been allowed.

“It’s a terrible idea putting it at this location,” he said. “But it was a foregone conclusion.

“Once East Riding of Yorkshire Council say they want something, they get it.

“They don’t listen to their constituents - they could have done a site visit.

“I would support any appeal because people are in uproar about it.

“People bought their houses on Limekiln Lane so they could look at the sea and they will be surrounded by coaches, and the journey for the coaches through town and under the bridge is not a good idea.”

Bridlington Town Council had formally objected to the proposals.