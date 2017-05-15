What are they doing in Manor Street?

It’s all change in Manor Street again.

The town centre road is set to be closed for a couple of months as the latest stage in Bridlington’s transport plan is implemented.

Work has now started on Manor Street

Work will see the road resurfaced and new paving along the footways, similar to that recently carried out in neighbouring Bridge Street.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said some of the more sensitive works, such as those near property frontages, will be completed at night in order to minimise disruption.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “Good progress continues to be made on BridITP2 (Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan), which is one of the biggest transport infrastructure investments ever to be carried out in the East Riding.

“The council would like to apologise for any inconvenience that these works may cause.

“Every effort has and will continue to be made to reduce any disruption and both the council and its contractor are keen to remind residents and businesses that they should not hesitate to contact them for any support or assistance during the ongoing period of construction.”

The one-way system in Manor Street was reversed at the start of the year, as part of attempts to send fewer vehicles into Chapel Street and reduce congestion.

But it had to be swapped back last month to allow contractors to address a number of defects relating to the existing drainage infrastructure in other part s of the town centre.

Mr Atkinson said the disruption would be worth it in the long-term.

He added: “By investing in the centre of Bridlington, the council is demonstrating its commitment to the town and to its residents.

“BridITP2 will offer long term economic gains by supporting future development, attracting new businesses and creating jobs.”

The work is set to take around eight weeks and the new-look Manor Street will include loading and disabled parking bays, new footways, new drainage and lighting and the installation of new CCTV.

PBS Construction has been appointed to carry out the scheme, and it will also be starting highway works on Beck Hill and its drainage by the end of this month.