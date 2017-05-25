Train changes would be a ‘hammer blow’

Plans to stop direct trains from Bridlington to Doncaster and Sheffield would be a “hammer blow” for passengers, says one rail group.

At the minute, half of the services running south from Bridlington continue onwards to South Yorkshire, after stopping at Hull.

But Hull and East Riding Rail Users Association says a consultation document from Northern Rail shows it wants to end this set-up, forcing all passengers from the East Riding change at Hull.

Association spokesman Eddie Parker said: “This is a hammer blow.

“It would make it less appealing for passengers and I’m pretty certain it will put some people off.

“We couldn’t believe it when we saw the proposed timetables.”

The changes would also mean holidaymakers and day-trippers heading to the coast from South Yorkshire would also have to change at Hull, waiting with their luggage for half-an-hour for a connection.

Mr Parker added: “These proposals are negative enough but the hope was at least there would be good connection times for ongoing travellers at Hull.

“Our hope was misplaced as the consultation documents suggest most travellers will have at least a 30-minute wait at Hull station.” He added that Northern believed the new timetable will improve services and express trains would run between Hull and Sheffield. But the association will be writing to object at the proposals, which would come into effect from next May.