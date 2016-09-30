THE FUTURE OF BRIDLINGTON: Manor Street and Bridge Street

The latest in our series of articles on the major changes planned in Bridlington in the next couple of years

Among the major changes drivers will notice in the next year, is a new one-way system affecting Manor Street and Bridge Street.

Manor Street

The current regulations affecting Manor Street will be reversed, feeding traffic into Bridge Street, which will also be one way, taking vehicles away from the town centre.

Traffic will be able to head down Prospect Street and then have the chance to join Manor Street, crucially reducing the amount of cars needing to use Chapel Street.

“This is the big gain that has helped us to get the external funding, so it has given us great value for money,” said Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance.

Coun Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Unlocking the potential of Bridlington is important, not only for the town but the East Riding as a whole.

“This council is committed to investing in its assets in Bridlington as well its infrastructure in order to improve accessibility for both pedestrians and motorists and ease congestion around the town centre.