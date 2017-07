Rail passengers face more problems this weekend with three more days of strike action planned.

Only two services will between Bridlington and Scarborough on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Travelling towards Hull will also be affected, with only two trips on Sunday, although there will be 11 on Saturday and Monday.

A statement on Northern Rail’s website said: “All services are expected to be extremely busy. Allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.