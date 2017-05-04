Residents demand action on speeding

Is Sewerby the biggest hotspot for speeding in the Bridlington area?

Fed-up residents have launched a petition demanding action but fear it will take a serious accident to get anything done.

Traffic at Sewerby

A survey of more than 23,000 vehicles passing through the village in a week showed that more than half were breaking the 20mph speed limit.

Residents also say a police speed detector van caught 47 drivers speeding in a two-hour period – and they want the cameras brought back on a more regular basis.

Reg Harrison, treasurer of Sewerby Village Residents Association, said: “Some are doing 35mph or 40mph – they belt through the village, it’s ludicrous.

“The cottages on Main Street have front doors which are only a metre from the road, and the village is nearly all retired or elderly people. It can be terrifying.

The village sign says the area welcomes slow drivers

“We are fortunate we’ve never had anybody killed or a serious accident, only a few shunts.

“Authorities are saying we haven’t had a fatality, and we feel they don’t want to spend money on us. But you feel it is only a matter of time before something happens.

“We only want speed humps at either end of the village but there’s more chance of seeing the man in the moon.”

Residents are also fed up with cars parking on grass verges on Sewerby Road, ruining the plants which have been planted at the entrance to the village.

Mr Harrison added: “The village is becoming more and more popular with tourists. We’ve done our best to make it look attractive and bring revenue into the area. If we look after the village, why can’t we have a little bit of help?

“Everybody has got fed up with it.

“Yellow lines to stop people parking on the verges or a camera for two hours every six weeks is not asking a lot.”