Repairs on way for Brid’s worst road?

It has been branded Bridlington’s worst road on a number of occasions.

Drivers are frustrated by the number of potholes on Bempton Lane, but councillors are finally hopeful that it could be repaired soon.

Bridlington Town Council has been keeping the pressure on East Riding of Yorkshire Council after learning in March that the road was not being included in the major maintenance works being planned in the next financial year.

Roads around North Cave and Market Weighton were given priority in the 2017/18 funding, a report to Bridlington Town Council’s meeting last week said.

Cllr Terry Dixon, who presented the report, has been told by East Riding Council officers that ‘preliminary design work for reconstruction and resurfacing is underway with a view to including Bempton Lane in the 2018/19 Capital Works programme, subject to securing funding’.

Cllr Dixon said: “I think it is the worst road in Bridlington, people have complained to me about it lots of times. It’s disgraceful.

“I understand there’s not a bottomless pot of money but I hope we are very close to seeing something done.

“There are a lot of roads off Bempton Lane these days and it is used by a lot of people, so fingers crossed they will listen to us.”

The town council has resolved to write to East Riding Council saying the condition of the road is ‘unacceptable’ and should be repaired ‘as soon as possible’.