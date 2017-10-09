‘Put coach park sale on hold until parking problem is solved’

A Bridlington councillor has called for the proposed sale of Bridlington coach park to be put on hold until a full review of parking in the town centre has been completed.

The site on Hilderthorpe Road has been listed on a property website after controversial plans to move the facility to the clifftops on Limekiln Lane were approved last month.

Hilderthorpe Road coach park

That idea went through despite fierce public opposition, and congestion around Hilderthorpe Road has been the talk of Bridlington this summer.

Now, Cllr David Robson, who represents Bridlington South as a UKIP councillor wants the sale to be put on the back burner until more research has been done into the parking problems which have plagued Bridlington.

He put forward a motion to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet, which is due to meet in Beverley on Wednesday.

His statement said: “That, in light of the total gridlock occurring on a daily basis during the summer months which is projected to get worse, this council will temporarily put on hold the sale of the coach park/car park, on Hilderthorpe Road, Bridlington, whilst a comprehensive review of current and future car parking provision, for both car parks and on-street parking, within Bridlington town centre is carried out.”